Bennet competing in national championship

POINT PLEASANT — A local student has recently been selected to compete at the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. International Championship.

Representatives from the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) and Certiport chose Justice Bennet, MCCC student, to compete in the Microsoft PowerPoint category at the MOS U.S. National Championship which will be held in Orlando, Fla. from June 17-19.

Students aged 13 to 22 were eligible to participate in one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on any of the Microsoft Office Specialist Word, Excel, or PowerPoint exams by Dec. 15, 2018 for the fall qualifier.

“We have seen amazing results from the Microsoft Office Specialist program at our school as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” said Mitch Meadows, business teacher. “The Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship further motivates them to earn certification and we are proud of these students who have proven to be the best in our state. We know they will go on to make us proud at the U.S. National Championship in June.”

During the 2019 MOS U.S. National Championship event, student competitors will take a unique competition exam in their track, further testing their knowledge of the applications. One winner per track will be named the 2019 MOS U.S. National Champion and win a trip to compete in the 2019 MOS World Championship in New York City, N.Y., July 28-31.

“We’re impressed by these students, not only have they proven they are the best in their state at using Microsoft Office products effectively, they now have an important distinction to place on their resume that shows a desire to learn and validate in-demand skills,” said Craig Bushman, vice president of marketing, Certiport. “The title ‘Microsoft Office Specialist’ will serve them well in their academic and career pursuits.”

Bennet https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Bennett.jpg Bennet Courtesy