Shelter pets of the week

An agreeable pooch who enjoys playing with toys and a six-week old kitten who is “as sweet as they come,” are but a few of the animals looking for forever homes at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Roger, pictured, is a sweet boy around nine months old who loves to play with his toys and is looking for a best friend to share them with, according to the Mason County Animal Shelter. For information on adopting Roger, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.8-pup.jpg Roger, pictured, is a sweet boy around nine months old who loves to play with his toys and is looking for a best friend to share them with, according to the Mason County Animal Shelter. For information on adopting Roger, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Tara, pictured, is “as sweet as they come,” according to Mason County Animal Shelter Staff. This baby, only six weeks old, is looking for her forever home. For information on adopting Tara, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.