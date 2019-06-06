Community benefits continue

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 members are focusing on a special theme this summer for the monthly charity bingo night, supporting local youth programs in need.

The youth program highlighted for this month will be the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Softball team . The special charity bingo night for these young ladies will be held on Monday, June 10. The doors of the lodge will open at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games.

Dave Morgan, charity bingo volunteer and lodge member, shared on charity bingo nights from now on coverall winners will be receiving commemorative hats.

Morgan shared fellow members of the lodge are school coaches, one being the head coach of the PPHS Softball team.

“We are doing two months in a row to help out our youth, next month we are doing the New Haven Pool,” said Morgan. “We haven’t set August yet, but I will recommend either 4-H Camp or Special Olympics, two more youth programs in need.”

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need. The last charity bingo night was held to support The Mason County Action Group, Inc. (MCAG) senior services. Morgan reported $1,100 was raised all together and an additional $200 was raised in supplies and bingo prizes.

The last charity bingo night was held to support The Mason County Action Group, Inc. (MCAG) senior services, $1,100 was raised all together and an additional $200 was raised in supplies and bingo prizes. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_MooseCharity.jpg The last charity bingo night was held to support The Mason County Action Group, Inc. (MCAG) senior services, $1,100 was raised all together and an additional $200 was raised in supplies and bingo prizes.

Summer events focus on youth

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.