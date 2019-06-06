Volunteers needed for River Sweep

POINT PLEASANT — Volunteers are needed for the annual Ohio River Sweep in Point Pleasant this Saturday, June 8.

The staff at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center are recruiting volunteers for a few hours of their time June 8 to clean along the riverbanks. Specifically, the volunteers will clean litter along the West Virginia shoreline from the mouth of the Kanawha River, northward for about three hours, beginning at 8:30 a.m. that day. Amherst Madison and American Electric Power will provide boats and a barge to pick up the trash bags along the riverbank.

Volunteers will be given Ohio River Sweep t-shirts and gloves will be furnished to those working. Lunch will be provided. All volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes.

A statement from the river museum read, “This is a very good time for young people who need community service hours for their school to get their service time in. It is recommended that youth be at least 10 years old. Adults as well as youth are needed to help.”

Contact the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center at 304-674-0144 to volunteer. If unable to sign up in advance, meet at the Point Pleasant River Front Park at 8:00am, June 8th to register, sign the waiver of liability and receive your work assignment.

Information provided by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

