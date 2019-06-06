‘Noah’s Annual Walk’ to return

POINT PLEASANT — The New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool will benefit when “Noah’s Annual Walk” takes place July 6 in Point Pleasant.

The walk is in memory of Noah Blazer, son of Tommy and Paula Blazer, who passed away at the young age of eight months. Registration for the walk will begin at 9 a.m., and the walk will start at 10 a.m. at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park Pavilion.

Noah was born Nov. 2, 2016. When he was placed in bed on July 17, 2017, Noah did not wake up. Although no official cause of his death has been declared, Paula said hospital officials believe it was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Noah’s mom said anyone who knew the baby knew he was always happy and smiling, and they want to continue his legacy by making people smile and hosting the benefit walk. Funds from last year’s inaugural walk were donated to the Point Pleasant Splash Pad, and this year’s proceeds will go to the New Haven pool.

“The New Haven Municipal pool is the only pool in Mason County, a place where families can play and beat the heat,” said Paula. “We just know that Noah would have loved going to the pool as he got older, as he loved playing in water and being around people.”

T-shirts for the walk are being ordered, with the deadline being June 15. Shirts will be $20 and are royal blue, with sky blue writing. They were designed by Erica Higginbotham.

The walk route will begin at the pavilion and proceed to Tu-Endie-Wei Park. From there, the route will continue up Main Street and circle back to the pavilion. Paula said making the loop twice equals approximately one mile, but participants can stop after one loop if they wish.

There is no fee to join the walk. It will be donation based, with walkers contributing whatever money they wish. Water will be provided, and those participating are asked to sign a giant poster that will include Noah’s photo.

Paula said the family plans to continue the walk as an annual event. Future proceeds will always go to a local project that will make people happy, she continued.

For more information, visit Facebook at “Noah’s Annual Walk.”

“Noah’s Annual Walk,” a walk in memory of Noah Blazer, pictured, will be held July 6 at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. Proceeds from the event, now in its second year, will go to the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.7-Blazer.jpg “Noah’s Annual Walk,” a walk in memory of Noah Blazer, pictured, will be held July 6 at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. Proceeds from the event, now in its second year, will go to the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

