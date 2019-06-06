Improvements at the boat launch

Boating is a popular pastime and local boaters will be happy to note, the City of Point Pleasant has been making improvements to its dock at the launch site. Mayor Brian Billings reported on Thursday the city has spent several days improving the actual dock, with only final touches remaining. “We want all boaters to have use of a safe boat dock,” Billings said. Pictured is Street Commissioner Randy Hall with employees from the Street Department working on the project, which included constructing the dock with weatherproof boards, as well as making the structure longer and wider. It is ready for use. The city has also done tree and brush removal and other landscaping at the site. Billings hopes to add picnic tables in the area as well as more trash receptacles in the future.

