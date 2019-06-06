Farmer’s Market Vouchers for seniors

POINT PLEASANT — Senior citizens will have the opportunity to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables this summer for free, when Farmer’s Market Vouchers are distributed this month.

Renae Riffle, executive director for the Mason County Action Group, said booklets containing seven $4 vouchers, for a total of $28, will be given to senior citizens throughout the county who qualify. The vouchers can then be taken to local farmer’s markets and exchanged for fresh food.

To qualify for the vouchers, a person must be 60 years or older, with a verifying state identification. Recipients must be a resident of Mason County with verifying proof, complete a government required form as required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and meet the qualifying household income, according to Riffle.

Income guidelines include a monthly income of no more than $1,926 for one person; $2,607 for two people; $3,289 for three people; and $3,970 for four people. These income levels are higher than in past years.

If seniors are unable to obtain the vouchers themselves, a proxy may be appointed to pick the booklets up for them. The requirements include a completed proxy authorization form, or a signed note stating the person designated as the proxy; proxy identification; and the proxy must have the participant’s identification showing proof of residency.

Vouchers will only be distributed in Point Pleasant and Mason. Only one booklet is allowed per household.

In Mason, the vouchers will be distributed at the senior citizen center, located at the corner of Second and Horton streets, on Monday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vouchers will be distributed at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street, Point Pleasant, beginning Wednesday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will continue to be distributed each business day during the same hours until all the booklets are gone.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

