A strong finish for Point

POINT PLEASANT — The votes are in and Point Pleasant took home second place for the category of Best Small Town Cultural Scene in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, a national contest.

On the contest website, Point Pleasant is described as “located where the Kanawha and Ohio Rivers meet, the town of Point Pleasant is home of the Mothman – an urban legend – as well as a host of excellent festivals, including Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass; the Country Fall Festival; Battle Days and of course, the world’s only Mothman Festival. This quaint small town also has a vibrant arts community that is the cornerstone of showcasing the area’s history – Fort Randolph, the Mansion House Museum and the West Virginia State Farm Museum.”

The other winners included: Doylestown, Pa., first place; Tarpon Springs, Fla., third place; Staunton, Va., fourth place; Media, Pa., fifth place; Paducah, Ky., sixth place; Easton, Md., seventh place; Traverse City, Mich., eighth place; Guthrie, Okla., ninth place; and York, S.C., 10th place.

Delyssa Edwards, vice-chair of the Tourism Committee shared after four weeks of promoting the contest, the Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau – Tourism Committee, has several folks to thank for their support.

“The contest was voted on daily by our towns people, their family and friends,” said Edwards. “Because of their support and willingness to get Point Pleasant in the top, we finished in second place and we are very proud of that.”

Point Pleasant was chosen as a finalist by a panel of experts including food and travel writers who have traveled the globe. The experts listed for the contest include, Marla Cimini, an award-winning writer with articles that have appeared in numerous publications worldwide, including USA Today and many others. She is co-author of the book, “A Century of Hospitality,” a historical exploration of US hotels. Deborah Fallows, a writer and linguist, who wrote a national best-selling book with her husband James, “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.” Eric Grossman, a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Anna Hider, a writer and social media manager for Roadtripers, a trip-planning site and app. Gerrish Lopez, a food and travel writer/photographer who has traveled from the tiny island of Lanai to large cities like Hong Kong and Mexico City.

The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Erin Perkins, Beth Sergent, and Delyssa Edwards contributed to this article.

Ranked second in national contest