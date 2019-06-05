Fishing rodeo to return to Krodel

POINT PLEASANT — The time of year has come around once again for an annual free, summertime event that is a fun day out for the entire family.

The 26th annual parent/child fishing rodeo will be held this Saturday, June 8, at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. The event will be held on Free Fishing Day and no fishing license is required to participate in the event.

The fishing rodeo is free to the public and will take place from 8 a.m.-noon with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The winners of the day will be announced and prizes will be awarded at noon.

The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) sponsors this event each year.

The age groups for participants is as follows: zero-five, six-10, 11-15, 16-20, 21 and over. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Prizes will be awarded to those who catch the most fish, the shortest fish, and the longest fish of each age group. In order to be eligible as a prize winner, a few rules must be followed such as the fish must be caught on hook and line, the fish must be a game fishing meaning no minnows or shad will be accepted, and the fish have to be alive.

Not only is this event a lot fun for those who participate, but it is also a day for families to come out and enjoy their day participating in an activity together shared Greg Fowler of FRN.

Participants enjoying their time at a past fishing rodeo. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.14-PPR-Fishing-1.jpg Participants enjoying their time at a past fishing rodeo. Courtesy Pictured are winners in all age divisions from a previous fishing rodeo with Greg Fowler, FRN director, handing out lures to Mason County youth. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_AfterRodeo1.jpg Pictured are winners in all age divisions from a previous fishing rodeo with Greg Fowler, FRN director, handing out lures to Mason County youth. Courtesy

26th annual fishing rodeo set for this Saturday

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

