Wine, Art & Music benefit for MCCF

POINT PLEASANT — Those in search of a night out filled with fancy eats and various types of wines to try all while enjoying easy listening music and supporting a good cause, just need to take a trip to the Simon Old Town Farm on Saturday evening.

The Mason County Community Foundation (MCCF) will be hosting a Wine, Art & Music benefit event on Saturday, June 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Simon Old Town Farm, the home of Paul and Agnes Simon, located at 201 Ohio River Road, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 25550.

The tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at City National Bank. Each ticket includes entry, entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, a collectible wine glass, and a glass of wine. Jonathan Hawkins will be playing music, trolley tours throughout the farm will be given by Paul Simon, an art and wine auction will be held, and on-the-spot portraits will be taken for the guests.

Christy Sizemore, MCCF executive director, shared this event will be a “classy night out” for individuals and commented the Simon farmhouse is a “neat” place to check out. The event will take place under tents on the farm with elegant decor as well as various types of wine for guests to try and hors d’oeuvres to delight in. Everyone is welcome to attend as there is no limit on the tickets, Sizemore reported 175 tickets have already been sold.

“We wanted to hold this event to have something different in Mason County for the millennials to the retirees,” said Sizemore. “We love our community, we’re trying to raise funds in order to have more grant money to make a healthier, more vibrant community by finding more community projects.”

Those attending have an opportunity to partake in sponsorship of the event as well. The different types of sponsorship include: $1,000, platinum sponsor, which includes four event tickets, two bottles of wine per sponsor’s choice, social media, digital billboard, and banner recognition displayed during the event and in the community two weeks prior to the event and two weeks following the event; $500, gold sponsor, which includes two event tickets, one bottle of wine per sponsor’s choice, social media, digital billboard, and banner recognition displayed during the event and in the community two weeks prior to the event and two weeks following the event; $250, silver sponsor, which includes two events tickets, banner recognition displayed during the event and in the community two weeks prior to the event and two weeks following the event; $100, wine basket sponsor, companies and individuals may sponsor a wine basket for the auction and with this sponsorship recognition will be given to the sponsor during the auction.

“Everyone should attend because this will be something different…where people can network and socialize in an informal setting,” said Sizemore. “We have made this a classy outdoor event, not to mention, the more money made, the more grants we are able to give. Give where you live, the Mason County Community Foundation works hard day in and day out to be sure all our community needs are being supported.”

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

