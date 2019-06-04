Senior events for June set

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month, and senior citizens in Mason County will be learning how to keep their minds active.

Malissa Slone, R.N., will be presenting “Brain Health Awareness” on June 12, 10:30 a.m. at the Gene Salem Senior Center. The center is located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant.

For those already experiencing these conditions, the Mason County Action Group has a Family Alzheimer’s In-Home Respite program, according to Renae Riffle, executive director. A direct care worker can come in to the home and provide care for an individual with dementia or Alzheimer’s to allow the family caregiver a break. More information can be learned by calling Bonnie Nibert at 304-675-2369.

Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 14 at both senior centers, including Point Pleasant, as well as the Mason Senior Center, located at the corner of Second and Horton streets. Those attending that day will be treated to punch and cupcakes. The celebration will begin in Point Pleasant at 10 a.m., and in Mason at 10:30 a.m.

Several other activities are planned for the month, including the following ones at the Point Pleasant Center:

On June 11, Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Part B and Part D Prescription Coverage” at 11 a.m. On June 12, Ruth Upton, R.N., will conduct wellness checks at 10:30 a.m., and on June 18, a West Virginia

Day activity will take place at 10 a.m.

Regular activities at the Salem center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church services by Rev. Steve Nibert on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

In Mason, Dalton will present “Medicare Part B and Part D Prescription Coverage” on June 12 at 11:30 a.m. “Crafts with Missie” will be held June 17 at 10 a.m.

Regular Mason activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; and music and church services on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed June 20 in observance of West Virginia Day.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

