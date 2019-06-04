Details on BBQ competition, bike races

POINT PLEASANT — In downtown Point Pleasant this Saturday, patrons will be able to participate in several fun activities including an amateur barbecue competition as well as scenic bike rides.

The third annual Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival is set for Saturday, June 8 in downtown Point Pleasant. Throughout the day, amateur barbecue enthusiasts will be competing with one another trying to claim the fame as the best barbecue maker in town as well as win a trophy and a cash prize.

For the competition, there are two main categories, baby back pork ribs and chicken quarters. The meats will be provided for teams who preregister. Awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners shared Point Pleasant Councilman and Bike Point Member Gabe Roush. All those who place will get a trophy sponsored by The Trophy King in Point Pleasant and the first place winner will also receive an $800 cash prize.

Bear Wallow BBQ will also be sponsoring a third chicken wing category. The first place winner in this category will receive a trophy and a $200 cash prize.

Entry into the competition is $65 for both pre-registration and day-of registration.

The contest rules are as follows: gas, charcoal, or other cooking methods may be used; all cooking must be done on-site; chopped, sliced, shredded or whole leaves of fresh green lettuce, parsley, or cilantro are allowed garnishes; kale, endive, red tipped lettuce, lettuce core or other vegetation are garnishes not permitted to be used; all meat must be kept below 40 degrees prior to cooking; and competitors should take care not to damage the cooking area (no stakes, no ground fires, etc. are permitted.)

All who are competing will have an approximated 10×10 area to cook in and turn-in containers will be provided. Also, electricity will be available for use.

The baby back pork ribs and the chicken quarters categories will be judged by a panel made of five judges who will be basing their decision on presentation, texture, and taste.

The BBQ events itinerary is as follows: 7:30 a.m., set up begins and BBQ registration opens; 8:20 a.m., cooks meet; 8:30 a.m., cooking begins; 3:30 p.m., chicken turn in for judging; 4 p.m., rib turn in for judging; 4:30 p.m., winners announced and awards given.

Throughout the day, festival goers will also be able to participate in various bike rides.

There will be four different routes for bikers to participate in including a 44-mile ride which takes participants through the rolling hills and farmland of Northern Mason County, this ride has “great” climbs; a 26-mile ride which splits from the 44-mile ride route through Northern Mason County; a 20-mile flat ride which takes participants out back along the flat farm lands of the Kanawha Valley including many historic farms along Old Route 35; and a six-mile ride which will be an easy cruise through the city streets of Point Pleasant.

Cost of registration is $25 and $15 for children under 16. The registration fee includes a t-shirt and a $10 discount for tickets to the bluegrass concert that evening. Helmets are required to worn for the 44, 26, and 20-mile rides. It is also highly recommended a helmet is worn for the six-mile ride as well, especially for the children participating.

Bike registration will open at 8 a.m. near the Mothman Statue. At 9 a.m., the 26 and 44-mile rides will begin, then at 10:30 a.m., the 20-mile bike ride will begin, and at 11 a.m., the six-mile bike ride will begin.

Also, this year a bike race exclusively for the children will be held at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Point Pleasant. The children will receive prizes such as helmets and protective pads.

It is projected by the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee there will be over a dozen barbecue competitors and at least 7o cyclists out at the festival this year.

Some information from https://bikepointpleasant.org was used in this article.

There were a total of 77 cyclists who participated in the bike rides at last year’s festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.15-Bike.jpg There were a total of 77 cyclists who participated in the bike rides at last year’s festival. Courtesy BBQ teams are ready to cook-off for this year’s Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival. Pictured are previous first place winners, Team Hut with Tim and Teri Roush of New Haven, with Gabe Roush, festival organizer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.15-Hut.jpg BBQ teams are ready to cook-off for this year’s Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival. Pictured are previous first place winners, Team Hut with Tim and Teri Roush of New Haven, with Gabe Roush, festival organizer. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.