Pickens wins Wahama Bike Race/Ride

NEW HAVEN — Nathan Pickens rode 24 miles to victory in the Wahama Bike Race/Ride that was held recently in the Town of New Haven.

Proceeds from the eighth annual race will go to scholarships and rewards for athletes displaying dedication to physical fitness in the school weight room, according to Jodie Roush, race organizer. A total of 28 bikers participated.

Pickens finished all three laps of the race, a total of 24 miles, in 66.467 minutes. He was also the novelty division hill climb champion.

Coming in second was Jay Havmus, with a time of 71.050 minutes. Don Tillis was the third place overall finisher with a time of 75.250 minutes.

The race was eight, 16, or 24 miles, with racers completing lap one in less than 30 minutes going on to lap two. Those completing lap two in less than 50 total minutes went on to race lap three.

All female winners completed the eight mile course. Placing first was Cindy Rawson with a time of 29.200 minutes. Katie Young was the second place winner with a time of 30.617 minutes, while third place was claimed by Andrea Roush with a time of 31.950 minutes.

Andrew Roush was the top Wahama student participating, and Jules Sturbois won the novelty award for retro/oldest bike. The top male Wahama alumni award went to Jared Nutter, and the top female alumni award to Bethany Ferguson.

Hannah Billups, the 2019 scholarship winner, was present and recognized, as well as several others who placed in the race age classes.

Sponsors for the race included Kayanna Sayre-Poe, D.D.S., Pleasant Valley Hospital, Farmers Bank, Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving, Dr. Bill and Amy Crank, King Ace Hardware, Mary Kay consultant Naomi Lanier, Texas Roadhouse in Athens, Ohio, and Sonya Roush.

Roush also thanked those helping with the race, including the Town of New Haven, New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Highways, and individual volunteers who assisted.

A total of 28 bikers participated in the eighth annual Wahama Bike Race/Ride, held Saturday in New Haven. Nathan Pickens won the event, riding the 24 miles in a total of 66.467 minutes. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.5-Bike-Race.jpg A total of 28 bikers participated in the eighth annual Wahama Bike Race/Ride, held Saturday in New Haven. Nathan Pickens won the event, riding the 24 miles in a total of 66.467 minutes. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.