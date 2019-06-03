Litter control officer for county approved

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met discussing the need for a litter control officer in the county.

The commissioners in attendance were President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Nibert commented a strong enforcement of the county litter control laws is necessary to help stop the growing number of illegal outdoor dumps in the county. To help with this issue, the Mason County Solid Waste Authority and the Mason County Commission are partnering up to apply for funding to hire a part-time litter control officer.

“There are open dumps in the county and the citizens should take pride in keeping the community clean,” said Nibert. “Trash is an embarrassment to the county and I’m glad that the commission is on board with keeping Mason County clean.”

The commission approved to hire a part-time litter control officer. Nibert, who is the chairman of the Mason County Solid Waste Authority, has certification to train the individual. Both the Mason County Solid Waste Authority and the Mason County Commission are paying $5,000 to open this position. The job duties of the litter control officer will include receive and investigate citizens’ complaints regarding litter; investigate illegal dump sites; interact with citizens and enforcement authorities; provide litter law information to citizens; research land ownership; issue warnings and citations for litter violations and/or illegal dumping; maintain appropriate records; prepare reports; and appear in court as needed on cases involving litter control violations.

In other business, the commission recognized Mikie Lieving, eighth grade student at Wahama Junior/Senior High School, for placing in the County Commissioners’ Association of WV (CCAWV) essay contest. D.J. Casto is Lieving’s teacher. Along with a certificate, Lieving was presented with a $50 check.

Sami Saunders and Addy Cottrill, students from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, were recognized for their achievements for both being AA track champions. Saunders, who is a junior, won in the high jump competition with a jump of 5’4” and placed in pole vault and long jump. Cottrill, who is a freshmen, won in the shot put competition with a throw of 36 ’ 2/3” and placed in the discus throw as well.

The recently crowned West Virginia Tourism queens paid a visit and introduced themselves, Miss Tourism Kenlee Bonecutter and Little Miss Tourism Ella Grant. Bonecutter recently graduated from PPJ/SHS and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall. Grant is a preschooler at Buffalo Elementary School. Both of the girls will be attending the Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival this weekend.

The Mason County Junior Fair Board members were presented with two new pedal tractors. This year during the Mason County Fair, there will be a pedal tractor pull each day of the week. The top three competitors will compete against one another to take the place as top winner explained Junior Fair Board Advisor Leticia Loomis.

Kathy Elliot, from Region 2 Development Authority, had the commission sign documents concerning the Broadband study grant. Handley will be attending an informational meeting regarding implementation of the Broadbrand network later this month.

Gary Peck, organizer of Peck Fest, discussed the upcoming Peck Fest 2019 which is set for Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. Gates will open for the event at noon both days and will be held at Kanawha River Campground located at 10758 Charleston Road in Point Pleasant. On Friday night, Buckcherry will be performing at 7:30 p.m. and Bret Michaels will be performing at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday night at 9 p.m., Hank Williams Jr. will be performing with fireworks following his performance to close out the night. Other activities throughout the weekend will include a Mr. and Mrs. Peck Fest Competition, a car, truck and bike show, an escape room, and various vendors. Peck discussed with the commission about having police escorts for Williams while he is in the area.

Handley announced a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the new Mason County Public Transportation System, which will be ran by Tri-River Transit, on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. outside of the Mason County Courthouse. Tri-River Transit is seeking to hire two bus drivers, applications are available at the courthouse.

The commission approved to hire Scott Simms as a grant writer.

The County Wide Clean Up event is set for Saturday, June 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mason County Career Center. No tires, paint, or herbicide/pesticide will be accepted, but anything else is permitted for disposal.

The Mason County Commission recently purchased two new pedal tractors for the Mason County Junior Fair Board members. Those pictured, from left, are Mariah Jones, Junior Fair Board Advisor Leticia Loomis, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Nathan Wood, County Administrator John Gerlach, President of Commission Rick Handley, Commissioner Sam Nibert, and Jaelyn and Kaelyn Wood in front. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Commission2-1-.jpg The Mason County Commission recently purchased two new pedal tractors for the Mason County Junior Fair Board members. Those pictured, from left, are Mariah Jones, Junior Fair Board Advisor Leticia Loomis, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Nathan Wood, County Administrator John Gerlach, President of Commission Rick Handley, Commissioner Sam Nibert, and Jaelyn and Kaelyn Wood in front. Erin Perkins | OVP Miss Tourism Kenlee Bonecutter and Little Miss Tourism stopped by to introduce themselves at the recent Mason County Commission meeting, pictured with the young ladies are Commissioners Sam Nibert, President Rick Handley, and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Commission2-2-.jpg Miss Tourism Kenlee Bonecutter and Little Miss Tourism stopped by to introduce themselves at the recent Mason County Commission meeting, pictured with the young ladies are Commissioners Sam Nibert, President Rick Handley, and Tracy Doolittle. Erin Perkins | OVP Sami Saunders (pictured on right) and Addy Cottrill (pictured on left), students from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, were recently recognized for their achievements for both being AA track champions by the Mason County Commission. Pictured with the young ladies are Commissioners Sam Nibert, Rick Handley, and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Commission4-1-.jpg Sami Saunders (pictured on right) and Addy Cottrill (pictured on left), students from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, were recently recognized for their achievements for both being AA track champions by the Mason County Commission. Pictured with the young ladies are Commissioners Sam Nibert, Rick Handley, and Tracy Doolittle. Erin Perkins | OVP Mikie Lieving, eighth grader at Wahama Junior/Senior High School, was recently recognized for placing in the annual CCAWV essay contest, pictured with Lieving are Commissioners Sam Nibert, Rick Handley, and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Commission4-2-.jpg Mikie Lieving, eighth grader at Wahama Junior/Senior High School, was recently recognized for placing in the annual CCAWV essay contest, pictured with Lieving are Commissioners Sam Nibert, Rick Handley, and Tracy Doolittle. Erin Perkins | OVP https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

