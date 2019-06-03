Rio Veterans Association to host golf tournament

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Veterans Association will host the second Golf Tournament to Honor Veterans Monday, June 10 at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis.

The format for the tournament will be 4-man scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost to participate will be $50 per person and prizes will be awarded after the tournament. Veterans Association Co-Chair and Director of Alumni Relations Delyssa Edwards said the tournament brings community involvement to the organization’s ongoing support of veterans.

“This tournament is a wonderful event that we encourage the community to come out and participate in because it supports the Veterans Association’s mission to honor veterans. We, at Rio feel it is so important to recognize our veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made for our country, and this is just one of the many ways Rio is working to give them that appreciation,” Edwards said. “This is also a great opportunity to come together and have a great time while supporting a good cause. We had a great turnout during last year’s inaugural tournament, and we hope to see it grow in the coming years.”

The funds raised during the tournament will sponsor the Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award Banquet and Dinner hosted on the last Saturday in October of each year. The annual event was created to give thanks and recognition to all area veterans for their service to the country. The golf tournament proceeds ensure that all veterans receive a free meal during the event. During Honor Our Veterans Night, the Veteran’s Association also presents the annual Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award, named for the late Jim Marshall – a valued member of the Rio Grande Men’s Basketball Team whose character, attitude, performance, and leadership served to inspire his teammates. He left Rio to serve his country in the United States Military during the Vietnam War as 1st Sergeant, Kilo-Battery—4th Battalion—13th Marines. Marshall was injured in combat and awarded the Purple Heart. Veterans Association Co-Chair and Athletic Director Jeff Lanham said it is important for Rio to continue these annual traditions as a way to thank veterans.

“Here at Rio, we work endlessly to be a veteran-friendly campus. We work to help our veteran students with financial aid for tuition and classes so they can achieve the next step in their lives after their service. We also want to let all the veterans in our area know we appreciate their service and sacrifice,” Lanham said. “We thought this tournament would be a great way to interact with the community and get them involved in these efforts. It’s a great opportunity for all of us to give back to our veterans.”

Participants may preregister for the event, or sign-ups will be available the morning of the tournament beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to the participants. Anyone interested in more information about the golf tournament or the banquet can contact Delyssa Edwards at (740) 245-7431 or dedwards@rio.edu. This year’s dinner banquet will take place Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Evan E. and Elizabeth F. Davis University Center.

By Jessica Patterson Special to the Tribune

Jessica Patterson is a communications specialist with the University of Rio Grande.

