Henry to perform at ‘Hot Summer Nights’

GALLIPOLIS — The third in the Hot Summer Nights series of live musical concerts will feature local singer songwriter, Devin Henry.

The concert takes place this Thursday evening in the Riverby pavilion on the grounds of the French Art Colony. The gates open at 6 p.m., with the music, food and refreshments available from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Henry grew up in Gallipolis, born and raised in a musically-inclined family. He was influenced not only by music but also a rural setting, which led him to find his way into country music. His song, “Gallia County Countrytown” has been heard on the radio and downloaded many times, with his new song “23 Empty” also a local favorite.

As he says, “Music is my passion and it always has been. I’m just here for the ride and for those who like to watch me perform. Balancing music with nursing school has been a difficult task, but I love what I do, and that’s how it should be.”

Henry’s parents, Stephen and Janice, are graduates of Point Pleasant High School and residents of Gallipolis. Devin has family roots in both Gallia and Mason counties and is a regular performer at venues in the Columbus area. He has performed at the storied Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. and has local shows booked throughout the summer in the area.

Food will be available for purchase along with a cash bar for Thursday’s show. Admission to Hot Summer Nights is $5 for non-members, and FAC members attend free, as a special benefit of membership.

The Hot Summer Nights series of live entertainment continues each Thursday evening in the pavilion, until the end of September. For additional information, call the French Art Colony at 740-446-3834.

Information submitted by the FAC.

Devin Henry performing at the Colony Club in 2019. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.4-Henry.jpg Devin Henry performing at the Colony Club in 2019. Courtesy