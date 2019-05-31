Point PD SUV reportedly hit ‘head on’…patrolman suffers minor injuries, suspect arrested

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant man has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury after allegedly hitting a Point Pleasant Police Department vehicle head on, with a patrolman suffering minor injures Thursday night.

Nicholas A. Lynch, 33, Point Pleasant, was arrested by Deputy J. Peterson with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Lynch appeared before Mason County Magistrate Cheryl Ross on Friday who set his bond at $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, on Thursday, around 10:29 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Viand Street, allegedly crossed the center lane of traffic into the northbound lane and struck a Point Pleasant City Police SUV in a “head on manner.”

The crash reportedly happened in the 1300-block of Viand Street.

Deputy Peterson arrived on scene a short time later and reportedly observed a male in the front seat of the Silverado, as being “slumped over, who appeared to be asleep,” as noted in the complaint. The male was later identified in the complaint as Lynch. The complaint also says Peterson was advised by Sgt. Terry with the sheriff’s department, that Lynch had reportedly refused medical treatment from Mason County EMS.

Lynch was then asked to step outside the vehicle by Peterson. Lynch reportedly consented to perform “the three, standardized field sobriety tests,” according to the complaint.

He was placed under arrest for what was specified in the complaint as “DUI-Drug.” The complaint also states Lynch later reportedly consented to more testing regarding the incident.

Deputy S. Adams from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a drug recognition expert, was contacted to assist in the investigation.

“Deputy Adams completed her evaluation and Mr. Lynch was released from the hospital,” the complaint further states. From there, Lynch was transported to the sheriff’s department for processing and then the Western Regional Jail where he remained listed as incarcerated as of Friday afternoon.

The patrolman with the Point PD was transported and treated at Pleasant Valley Hospital’s emergency room for those minor injuries. On Friday morning, Point PD Chief Joe Veith said the patrolman had been released from the hospital.

Though the accident occurred within the city’s jurisdiction, the sheriff’s department is leading the investigation. This is a common practice to hand the case over to an independent, investigative agency separate from the agency affected by a crash.

This Point Pleasant Police Department SUV was reportedly hit head on Thursday evening. The patrolman escaped with minor injuries and a Point Pleasant man has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury. Also pictured, first reponders in the background. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_6.1-Wreck.jpeg This Point Pleasant Police Department SUV was reportedly hit head on Thursday evening. The patrolman escaped with minor injuries and a Point Pleasant man has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury. Also pictured, first reponders in the background. Courtesy