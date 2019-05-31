Shelter pets of the week

Adorable kittens and a loving Coonhound are but a few of the animals looking for forever homes at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Some sweet siblings are looking for their forever homes. These little ones pictured are around eight weeks old. “Come and see these guys and gals and the many others we have,” said Mason County Animal Shelter staff. For information on adopting one, or all of these cuties, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_6.1-Kittens.jpg Some sweet siblings are looking for their forever homes. These little ones pictured are around eight weeks old. “Come and see these guys and gals and the many others we have,” said Mason County Animal Shelter staff. For information on adopting one, or all of these cuties, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Henry is an English Coonhound who is not only loving but described as “polite” and well behaved by Mason County Animal Shelter Staff. For information on adopting Henry, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.