For the record

Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made May 4-31.

Clyde E. Thomas, 42, Kenna, possession of marijuana, arrested by Deputy Turner. Roger L. Bing, II, 37, Point Pleasant, B&E Auto, trespassing, petit larceny, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Randall E. Leport, 58, Henderson, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Turner. Steve C. Paschal, 42, Danville, driving while impaired, driving while suspended, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, improper registration, left of center, arrested by Deputy Veith and Deputy Butler. Tessa R. VanMeter, 39, West Columbia, driving revoked DUI warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Kathlene R. Pearson, 24, Henderson, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Thomas R. Hively, 36, Apple Grove, violation of protective order, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Edward D. Harbour, 55, Gallipolis Ferry, violation of personal safety order, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Sammie L. Doolittle, II, 23, Point Pleasant, DUI, possession, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Charles B. Wallace, 39, Apple Grove, domestic battery, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Michael T. Johnson, 36, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Jamie K. Stewart, 32, Mason, warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Erin H. Hamilton, 25, Point Pleasant, child neglect, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Roger B. Bryant, Jr., 43, New Haven, obtaining money under false pretenses, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. William P. Gill, 48, South Point, Ohio, sexual assault, sexual abuse, distributing child porn, arrested by Lt. Greene. Gabriel D. Hill, 29, Milton, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Samantha J. Carte, 30, Leon, capias, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Jacob L. Casto, 29, Point Pleasant, breaking and entering, grand larceny, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson.

Justin C. Arbogast, 31, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jeremy L. Buck, 39, Gallipolis, Ohio, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Ilene C. Will, 34, Hartford, fleeing from officer on foot, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, arrested by Deputy Lee. Thomas R. Hivley, 36, Apple Grove, violation of protective order, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Kelsey J. Smith, 22, Hartford, capias, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Timothy J. Wolfe, 33, Gallipolis, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. J.C. Thompson, 38, Letart, domestic battery, domestic assault, joyriding, petit larceny, brandishing, arrested by Deputy Lee. Wyatt L. Akers, 51, Point Pleasant, DUI, Deputy J. Peterson. Cody R. Keefer, 28, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Charles G. Rusk, 37, Point Pleasant, battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-13.jpg