Gathering the alumni

POINT PLEASANT — Recently, Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) alumni gathered together at Trinity United Methodist Church to put together letters to mail out regarding the upcoming PPHS Alumni Association Dinner to fellow alumni.

The dinner is set for Saturday, July 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center located at 615 Viand Street in Point Pleasant. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., social hour will be held from 5:30-6:15 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission for founding/life members is $35 a piece or $70 for a couple, admission for regular alumni is $40 a piece or $80 for a couple (includes a $5 fee for dues). Founding members have paid $100 with start up and life members have paid a one time fee of $150.

The dinner is being provided by Brad Deal Catering, choices are chicken, prime rib, or a vegetable plate. No alcohol is permitted at the dinner.

Prize tickets were mailed out with the letters as there will be a drawing at the dinner, tickets cost a $1 donation each which helps offset the cost of mailing. The money from the dinner and the donations from alumni is what help makes up the difference for the scholarships given out to graduating PPHS seniors.

Rick Handley, Mason County Commissioners and President of the PPHS Alumni Association, shared for the past several years the members of the PPHS Alumni Association have raised enough funds to give three graduating PPHS seniors $1,500 scholarships to their desired school.

The students receive a certificate and the scholarship money is held by the Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) until it is time for the checks to be mailed to the student’s chosen school.

The recipients of this scholarship must be graduating seniors of PPHS and Mason County residents, they must be pursuing a full time degree at a two year or four year accredited college or university, they must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0, and they must demonstrate a need for financial assistance. The students are chosen based on their academic excellence regarding the types of the classes they took while in school and their ACT scores. The recipients will have impressive leadership skills, have been involved in act ivies while in school and stayed involved with in their community, as well as demonstrate good moral character.

Some information from the MCCF Facebook page was used in this article.

PPHS Alumni Association members working on putting letters together to mail out regarding the upcoming PPHS Alumni Association Dinner to fellow alumni. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_PPHSAlumni.jpg PPHS Alumni Association members working on putting letters together to mail out regarding the upcoming PPHS Alumni Association Dinner to fellow alumni.

PPHS banquet set for July 27

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.