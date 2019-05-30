Annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee returns Monday

COTTAGEVILLE — The 29th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee is set to begin Monday at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville.

Featuring over 50 artists, the week-long event is free to attend, according to Evelyn Roush, promoter.

The jubilee begins Monday at 5 p.m. with a potluck dinner in the air conditioned dining room. After the meal, singers carry in their music, and a time of worship is shared.

Singing held the following evenings will be at the show ring starting at 5 p.m., with the exception of the final day, which begins at 2:30 p.m. The show ring is under shelter, with bleachers and a concrete floor to accommodate lawn chairs. The event is held rain or shine.

Singers are coming from West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Scheduled to sing each day are:

Tuesday – Tammy McCallister, John Hesson, Ed Caldwell, Mike Cadle, Adam and Miranda Roush, David and Sheila Bowen, Cowboy Hunt, Barbara Zuspan, Riley Springston and Grandpa Charles Weaver, Ron Shamblin, Rick Towe, Randy Parsons, Marilyn Phillips, James Hess, Clotis and Delores Hart, Still Blessed Family, Kearns Family, Casey Family and Kingdom Road.

Wednesday – Jimmy Howson, Mullins Family, Arling Barnes and Friends, Believers, Jim Edens, Cousins for Christ, Covered By Love, Still Blessed Family, Randy Parsons, and Inheritance.

Thursday – Tommy Griffith, Builders Quartet, Ron Shamblin, Lore Family, Adam and Miranda Roush, Tammy McCallister, The Browders, John Hesson and New Covenant, Spiritual Echoes, and Ed Caldwell.

Friday – John Hesson, Riley Springston, Mike Cadle, Arling Barnes and Friends, Chris Perdue, Michael Combs, Huffman Family, Mullins Family, and Cowboy Lloyd Hunt.

Saturday – Randy Shaffer, Chester and Icelena Gaither, Chris Holder and Journey Home, Mike Upright, The Churchmen, Shepherd’s Way Quartet, Son’s Family, David and Sheila Bowen, Griffith Family, Randy Shaffer, Isbell Family, and Covered by Love.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., there will be tag team preaching by Ethan Smith, Randy Parsons, Ron Shamblin, Leland VanMeter, Troy Johnson and Truman Johnson. Rev. Darren Lore of the Lore Family will preach on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fundraisers to meet expenses of the jubilee are held all year long, and include yard sales, auctions, bake sales and benefit sings. Raising funds will continue at the jubilee with an auction set for June 8 at 10 a.m. Auction items are donated and can be dropped off any day of the jubilee. A love offering will also be taken up each night.

Concessions are being sold by the Stattsmill Willing Workers 4-H Club. Camping is available for $15 a night. Camping attendants Angie and Tammy McCallister ask that campers bring a water pressure regulator. Campsites include full hook-ups, and restrooms and showers are also available.

Daily gift drawings are held during the event. Those attending can register at the welcome table upon entering.

The Builders Quartet of Ripley will be among the singers featured during the 28th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee. Promoter Evelyn Roush said the event will be held rain or shine at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds, June 4 through 9. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.23-Jubilee-2.jpg The Builders Quartet of Ripley will be among the singers featured during the 28th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee. Promoter Evelyn Roush said the event will be held rain or shine at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds, June 4 through 9. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

