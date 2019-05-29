Board of education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education members recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The request for a Mason County student to attend school in Jackson County for the 2019-20 school year.

The request for a Mason County student to attend school in Cabell County for the 2019-20 school year.

Tim Kidwell, Brooke Neal, Sam Nibert, Chris O’Dell, Terry Rollins, and David Withrow as approved drivers for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out of state travel for Stephen Richardson to travel to Kansas City, Mo., June 2-14, and Milwaukee, Wis., July 7- 19, to attend “Project Lead the Way” training. Project Lead the Way will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for David Bowers to travel to Columbus, Ohio, June 5, to attend “Taming the Tiger: Assessing and Addressing Unwanted Behaviors” training. Title ll (mileage only) will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Crystal Beller, to travel to Charlotte, N.C., July 21-24, to attend PLTW Training. PLTW grant will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Jessica Loudin, to travel to Baltimore, Md., July 7-11, to attend a PLTW training. PLTW grant will be the funding source.

Policy #5330, Use of Medications.

Discuss and take possible action on Policy #4120.08, Employment of Personnel for Extra Curricular Activities.

Discuss Policy #6550, Travel Payment and Reimbursement.

Family Medical Leave for Roberta Hall, teacher, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Bridget White, teacher, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Gary Fields, 7-12th grade general science teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The resignation of Kelly Griffith, third grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective May 26.

The resignation of Douglas Sturgeon, attendance/student support director, central office, effective July 16.

Rescind the Reduction In Force of a teacher at Hannan Junior/Senior High. The motion noted “the reason for the Reduction In Force no longer exists” for this employee.

The transfer of Amy Woomer, pre-school special needs teacher, central office itinerant, effective 2019-20 school year. Ms. Woomer is being placed from the transfer and subsequent assignment list.

Family Medical Leave for Summer Mitchell, aide, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Shari Weethee, cook, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Kevin Williamson, custodian, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Stephen Williamson, custodian, Roosevelt Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The employment of Mike Kloes, assistant varsity football coach, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-204-S, effective 2019-20 school year.

The renewal of Workers Compensation Insurance coverage with Travelers, for the Mason County Board of Education for fiscal year 2019-20. West Virginia State Aid for Public Schools and Excess Levy Supplemental Salaries & Benefits allocation will be the funding sources in the full-year premium amount of $190,554.

The purchase and installation of new security cameras and related equipment for Point Pleasant JR/SR High and the Mason County Career Center. Homeland Security Grant (80 percent) and Excess Levy Funds (20 percent) will be the funding sources.

Discuss and approve to adopt the 2019-20 proposed budget.

For board members to review the monthly financial statement.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 104240-104346 and purchase card check numbers 2659-2738. Total Amount: $579,254.00.

The ratification of check number 104347, to Ashley Cossin, in the amount of $367.14. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Tennant, and Shobe with an abstain from Cossin.

In other business, recognition was given to the 2018-19 Golden Horshoe Winners and Carrie Hood was recognized as the Carol S. Miller Reading Teacher of the Year.

Also, an update was given on the HVAC units and roofs at the schools by Cameron Moffett, maintenance director.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.