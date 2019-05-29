Mason County transit system begins July 1

MASON COUNTY — A public transit system will be starting up in Mason County for three days a week starting on July 1.

Those at Tri-River Transit are excited to be bringing the service to Mason County. Due to the need for the service and Tri-River Transit’s success in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Wayne Counties, the West Virginia Department of Public Transportation provided funding to expand into Mason County beginning at the start of July. The expansion of Tri-River Transit’s service will create more opportunities for residents to travel the state and beyond to access employment opportunities, healthcare, tourism areas, shopping, universities and colleges, and other urban and intercity transit services that bridge the gap between home and desire desired destinations.

The Mason County rural public transit service will operate a deviated route service three days per week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The deviated route service will operate on a designated route through Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven; however, the bus will deviate up to three-fourths of a mile off the route when requested at least one day in advance. In addition to the route bus, Tri-River Transit will operate one dial-a-ride vehicle that will work on a first come first served basis. The dial-a-ride service will require a least 48 hours advance notice.

The Mason County route will include limited connections to Huntington and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Tri-River Transit will collaborate with other transit systems to increase the amount of feeder service throughout the state.

For more information on the Mason County service, including stop locations, schedules, and fares, brochures are available online at https://tririver.org/mobile.