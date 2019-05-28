‘Mayor’s Night Out’ free concert series returns

POINT PLEASANT — The Mayor’s Night Out event series will once again be returning for the summer months.

For over a decade, this series has brought free concerts to Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday nights.

Starting on June 7, the concerts will begin every Friday night at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater and continue through Friday, Aug. 30. There will be no Friday night concerts on Friday, July 5 or Friday, Aug. 9.

According to Mayor Brian Billings, there is a variety of music scheduled for two hour slots this summer ranging from rock, blues, country, folk, gospel, and today’s current hits. Ida Herdman, utilities manager for the City of Point Pleasant, was in charge of booking the shows and worked out the line up for this year’s concert series once again.

The following is an itinerary for this summer’s shows:

June 7 is Beaver Creek performing rock tunes. June 14 welcomes Cee Cee Miller for a night of country, rock, and blues music. On June 21, Next Level will be performing rock/dance hits from the 70’s to now. Then, on June 28, Brittany Franklin will be performing a variety of tunes.

July 12 sees Cee Cee Miller once again for a night of country, rock, and blue. Devin Henry takes the stage on July 19 offering a variety of country and rock tunes. Then, on July 26, Blue Moves will be performing some oldies such as musical styling of Elton John and the Beatles.

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

Billings encourages area residents to come out each Friday for an evening of great music at the Riverfront Park.

Starting on June 7 and ending on Aug. 30, the Mayor’s Night Out concert series will be held every Friday night at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. There will be no Friday night concerts on Friday, July 5 or Friday, August 9. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_6.15-PPR-Mayor-2.jpg Starting on June 7 and ending on Aug. 30, the Mayor’s Night Out concert series will be held every Friday night at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. There will be no Friday night concerts on Friday, July 5 or Friday, August 9.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.