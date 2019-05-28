New Haven town website available

NEW HAVEN — A new town website is now up and running, it was announced at the most recent New Haven Town Council meeting.

Present were Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steve Carpenter.

Recorder Hysell said the website contains photos and information about not only the municipal entities, such as the water, sewer, and police departments, but also community information on the school, library, and more. Residents will soon be able to pay their water bills online, as well.

She added information and photos are still being accepted to go on the site. Older photos are especially wanted.

Also at the meeting, the recorder said the water upgrade project will begin on Fourth Street on May 28. Residents are asked not to park on the street during that time.

Bruce and Marjorie Adams attended, offering pizzas from their restaurant, Maggie’s Café, at a discounted price to be sold at the municipal pool. The pizza will be available during weekdays.

Bruce Adams also mentioned the many four-wheelers and their speed near his house. He asked if “slow, children playing” signs could be placed there. The recorder said she believed the town had extra signs. Police Chief Dave Hardwick said officers have been directed to stop anyone on four-wheelers who do not look to be 16 years of age or older.

In other action, the council:

Tabled pay raises for employees until the next meeting;

Agreed to purchase 10 lounge chairs at $60 each for the pool;

Heard a report that Gheen’s will be painting the pool after paint the town purchased was unable to be used;

Approved a water project drawdown in the amount of $204,851.19;

Announced the town is taking applications for a laborer for the garbage department; and,

Agreed to purchase a gas detector in the amount of $1,063, as recommended by the Public Service Commission.

The next regular meeting will be held June 3 at 6 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

