Burying time capsules

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School Class of 2019 and kindergartners from the Class of 2032 buried time capsules together last week. These kindergarten students will dig their time capsule up during senior year and replace it with their senior time capsule, and the seniors will dig up their time capsule at their 10-year reunion. The kindergartners were from Point Pleasant Primary School.

Pictured is Kindergartner Savannah Grady helping to bury her class' time capsule. Pictured are members of the Point Pleasant High School Class of 2019 and some members of the future PPHS Class of 2032 who currently are kindergartners at Point Pleasant Primary School.