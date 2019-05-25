AMVETS Post #2 Memorial Day Parade in Point Pleasant

Members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club stop along the Memorial Day Parade route to thank Kenny Patterson of Henderson for his service. Patterson served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran.

Carrying the colors in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Point Pleasant hosted by AMVETS Post #2.

Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson and Little Miss Mason County Mary Supple show support for the Memorial Day Parade.

Little Mister Battle Days Weston Stein, pictured here in the patriotic shades, and big sister, Young Miss Battle Days Addyson Stein, show support for the Memorial Day Parade.

Members of the Mason-Gallia-Meigs Marine Corps League support the Memorial Day Parade.

Parade goers did a double take when Santa showed up in the Memorial Day Parade with his custom sled from One The Go Transportation.

The biker community is a strong supporter of veterans. The Memorial Day Parade often hosts members of the American Legion Post Riders.

Members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club are repeat supporters of the Memorial Day Parade and often take on projects in the community involving honoring veterans.

Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Teen Queen Lexee Wray and Miss Maritime Lilly Wray support the Memorial Day Parade.

Young Miss 4-H Lauren Kincaid supports the Memorial Day Parade.

West Virginia Chocolate Festival Queen Courtney Winter and West Virginia Chocolate Festival Little Miss Kayleigh Bennett.

Pictured are Engine 3 and firefighters from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department which is a loyal supporter of the Memorial Day Parade each year.

Members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club stop along the Memorial Day Parade route to thank Kenny Patterson of Henderson for his service. Patterson served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran.