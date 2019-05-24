Memorial Day Weekend calendar of events

Saturday, May 25

POINT PLEASANT — AMVETS Post #2 sponsors its annual Memorial Day Parade along Main Street in Point Pleasant Saturday, May 25. The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. with line up being at 12:30 p.m. at the old Central School located at 1100 Main Street in Point Pleasant. The parade route will travel south along Main Street.

ASHTON — Hannan High School will host commencement at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25 inside the school gymnasium.

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant High School will cost commencement at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25 on the football field.

MASON — Wahama’s annual alumni banquet will be held on Saturday, May 25 beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. and the banquet beginning at 6 p.m. in the Wahama Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. The Class of 1969 will be the honored guests as they celebrate their 50 year reunion.

POINT PLEASANT — Opening at 10 a.m., the Point Pleasant Splash Pad located at Krodel Park next to the playground. Free admission to residents of Mason County. Visitors from surrounding counties will be charged $1 per person utilizing the splash pad. Adult supervisors do not have to pay. The hours for the splash pad will be Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool opens Saturday, May 25, noon to 5 p.m. Summer hours are Monday-Saturday, noon – 5 p.m., and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Free admission all season.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Opening day for the Gallipolis Municipal Pool, noon, May 25, Haskins Park. The pool’s normal operating hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Between 7:30-9 a.m. weekdays, the pool conducts an adult swim for a $1, while water walkers can use the pool between 5-6 p.m. for a $1.

Sunday, May 26

POMEROY, Ohio — The annual Meigs Memorial Run will take place on Sunday, May 26 and has no entry fee. The bikes leave the Pomeroy Levee at 1 p.m. Vendors and DJ Kip Grueser will be back from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a bike stunt show from 3 to 4 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The annual Memorial Day Service at First Baptist Church in Gallipolis, Ohio, will take place May 26, 10 a.m. This will honor all who have served and are currently serving with the US Armed Forces. “Remembering Those Who Served” will serve as this year’s theme.

Monday, May 27

BEND AREA — Military personnel who lost their lives while serving will be remembered on Memorial Day, when services are held at each veterans monument throughout the Bend Area. Members of the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason will hold ceremonies Monday in Clifton, Mason, Hartford, and New Haven to honor the fallen soldiers. The services will begin in Clifton at 10:15 a.m. The Clifton veterans monument is located along Rt. 62. The groups will then move to Mason at 10:30 a.m., where the monument is located on Second Street on the Mason Senior Citizen Center property. Next will be Hartford at 10:45 a.m. at the monument on Rt. 62 near the Hartford Post Office, and finally at New Haven at 11 a.m. The New Haven monument is on Fifth Street at the New Haven Fire Station.

POMEROY, Ohio — A Memorial Day service will be hosted by Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 at the Pomeroy Levee at noon on Monday, guest speaker will be Douglas Dixon, a Meigs County Veterans Service Officer. In addition to the noon service, American Legion Post 39 will be attending cemetery services starting with Rocksprings Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Beach Grove Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Sacred Heart Cemetery at 10 a.m.; and the Bridge of Honor at 10:30 a.m. Following the service at the Levee, cemetery services will resume at 1:30 p.m. at Meigs Memory Gardens; 2 p.m. at Chester Cemetery; and 2:30 p.m. at Hemlock Grove Cemetery.

RACINE, Ohio — Racine American Legion Post 602 will host a program beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Legion which is located at 715 Fifth Street, Racine, across from Star Mill Park.

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 in Middleport will take part in a series of remembrances, beginning at the Middleport Levee at 8:45 a.m. Following the ceremony at the levee, Legion members will move to Middleport River View Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Bradford Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.; Middleport Hill Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Addison Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.; Cheshire Gravel Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.; Middleport Gravel Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.; Stewart Bennett Park in Middleport at 11:15 a.m.; Howell Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.; and Burlingham Cemetery at 1 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade, downtown Gallipolis, May 27, begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at City Park at approximately 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow. The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Dan Faulkner who presently holds the office of State Senior Vice Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Ohio.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Special ceremony honoring local Civil War heroes, Medal of Honor winner Samuel McElhinney and POW John R. Duncan, 9 a.m., Pine Street Cemetery. Local veterans groups participating.