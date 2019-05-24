Shelter pets of the week

This week, Rhonda the pup who is spayed with all her vaccinations, and a six-week old kitten still waiting on a name and a home, are the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week.

Rhonda is a very sweet girl, who is a medium-sized pup about eight months old. She is already spayed with all her vaccinations. She is a happy, healthy girl ready for a new home. For information on adopting Rhonda, phone the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

This six-week old cutie is so tiny she doesn’t have a name yet and is waiting on a family to name and adopt her. She is a very friendly kitten looking for a forever home. For information on adopting her, phone the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.