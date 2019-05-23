Splash Pad opens this Saturday

The final touches are being made in preparation of the opening day of the Point Pleasant Splash Pad this Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. The hours for the splash pad will be Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-6 p.m. For Mason County residents, there will be no charge to play on the splash pad. The adult attendant with the child/children must have a form of I.D. in order to show proof of residency. Visitors from surrounding counties will be charged $1 per person utilizing the splash pad. Adult supervisors do not have to pay.

