Building comes down in Mason

MASON — In a town of barely over 1,000 people, residents of Mason often find entertainment in what some would see as mundane.

That entertainment came late Wednesday afternoon in the way of the razing of a building in the downtown area. Owned by John and Alicia Jacobs, the two-story building was demolished in less than 30 minutes by Hutton Excavating.

Many residents came out to stand across the street to video and photograph the event. Some reminisced about the many businesses that had been located in the commercial building, the latest being Community Nursing Services. The building has stood vacant for the past several years, however.

The Jacobs purchased the building a few years ago, along with the one next door that formerly housed half of Mason Furniture. The couple said they decided to tear the building down to improve the appearance of the downtown area.

The Jacobs said they plan to eventually make a green space in the area, and possibly have a mural painted on the adjoining building that they own. John Jacobs said the space would make a good place for a future farmers market, but did not commit to that project.

Traffic was diverted from Second Street (Rt. 62) to the back street area of town for the time it took to bring the structure down. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said they rerouted the traffic to ensure cars did not get damaged by the falling debris.

