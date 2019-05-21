WWII memorial travels to Letart this Thursday

LETART — The Letart Nature Park Development Organization (LNPDO) members will be keeping busy these next few weeks.

At the recent Mason County Commission meeting, Marilyn Kearns, representative of the LNPDO, discussed updates on the Letart Nature Park as well as the visiting World War II traveling memorial and Letart’s annual homecoming celebration.

Kearns shared the visiting World War II traveling memorial will be at the Letart Nature Park from the evening of Thursday, May 23 until Monday, May 27. Last year, the traveling Korean War Memorial hosted over 1,000 visitors from near and far.

The Patriot Guard Riders will be leading this year’s memorial escort. The public is encouraged to turn out to show their support as the escort travels through Pomeroy, Ohio, Mason, Hartford, New Haven, and Letart. The escort is tentatively scheduled to arrive at the Letart Community Center approximately at noon on Thursday, May 23.

In order to ensure the success of this event, the members of the LNPDO are seeking additional volunteers to help unload and set up the memorial following the escort to Letart on Thursday at noon. The memorial will be open for viewing around the clock; therefore, volunteers are also needed to guard the memorial throughout the event. Volunteers will be needed to help take down and load the memorial on Monday, May 27, beginning at noon. Kearns shared there will be some heavy lifting involved this year.

Youth Day will be held on Friday, May 24 and schools are welcome to bring students this day to experience this living history lesson and participate in the ceremony to help honor those who have served this country. Kearns shared New Haven Elementary will be bringing their students and three students will be reading a poem. Also, a youth choir will be performing.

The memorial will be open 24 hours a day on Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26 as well as during the morning hours on Monday, May 27. Refreshments will be available to visitors including hot dogs as well as beans and cornbread.

The opening ceremony for the memorial will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. featuring the youth from the area and on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. featuring a Veteran Appreciation Ceremony.

Kearns shared she and fellow members of the LNPDO are expecting there to be between three-five World War II veterans speaking during the ceremony.

This is a free, non-political event, open to all wishing to honor veterans.

The Letart Nature Park is located at 23669 Sandhill Rd. in Letart.

For updates on this event, individuals can visit https:\\letartnaturepark.com. For more information on this event or to help volunteer, individuals may contact Marilyn Kearns at 304- 674-0849; Katrinka Hart-Harris at 304-857-2855; Bill Quickel at 740-416-2081; or Mary Grimm at 740-407-5337.

In other business, on Saturday, June 8 the Letart Homecoming celebration will be held which will feature a tractor show, crafts, food, entertainment, and more.

A building has been installed at the park to house the park’s tractor. Also, members are waiting for siding to put on the old building to match the new building.

A new pollinator station was installed to attract bees to the area and has wildflowers surrounding it.

LNPDO members have been working on the trails and throughout the year the LNPDO has been holding fundraisers to help with improvements at the park.

During the Christmas season last year, the park also held a tree lighting ceremony and had four decorated trees featured.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

