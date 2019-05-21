Revisiting the Siege of Fort Randolph

Fort Randolph opened its doors for the weekend for its annual Siege of Fort Randolph event. On Saturday, the popular outdoor drama event, “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk” was held. Several spectators lined the fort to watch the live action going on in and out of the fort. Reenactors dressed in their 18th Century attire throughout the day, keeping in character. Pictured are soldiers lining up for battle. More photos inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

