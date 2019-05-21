Free summer reading program to begin

The Mason County Library Summer Reading Program will be “out of this world,” when it takes place at all three libraries June 3 through Aug. 2.

“A Universe of Stories” is the theme, with special crafts, activities, a book fair, and food all being centered around space, according to Pam Thompson, county library director.

Although the program starts June 3, the big kick-off event will take place on June 10, when Tony M. Music performs at both Point Pleasant and New Haven. He will appear at the New Haven library at 10 a.m., and at the Point Pleasant library at 1 p.m.

Tony M. Music is a full-time children’s music entertainer integrating music, literature and storytelling into an educational, interactive, and fun experience. A former elementary school teacher, “Tony,” whose real name is William Anthony Martirano, began playing music professionally in 2014, taking on his stage name.

While the Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven libraries will all have the same theme and many of the same activities, each library will have its own elements geared toward the children who make up their individual patronage.

In Point Pleasant, Cindy Williams, librarian, said there will be something to do each day. An entire play area has been transformed into a “space station” for the young astronauts.

On Thursdays at 11 a.m., which is typically story time during the remainder of the year, there will now be the “astronaut training academy.” Tuesday mornings will continue to be tot story time, but later in the day will be “craft-ernoons.”

Lego rockets, moon rocks, moon sand, and movie days will all become part of the activities and crafts. The children will be able to keep track of their reading throughout the summer on rockets placed along the library’s tall windows. Starting at the bottom, the children will be encouraged to “shoot to the moon” by moving their rockets up the window for each book read.

The Bend Area libraries at Mason and New Haven will have a different craft set out each week for the children to make as they come and go. Summer hours will begin at these two entities, being open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Teresa Gibbs, librarian, there will be special group activities on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the New Haven library, and on Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Mason library. Children will be making moon sand, glow-in-the-dark paint, t-shirts and more. There will be outdoor and cooking adventures, and a book will be read aloud to participants each day at 1 p.m.

During the week of June 10-14, a Scholastic Book Fair will be set up at the New Haven library. On June 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a family event will be held at

the book fair, with a visit by “Pete the Cat.” Pete will be present to meet and greet the children, and pose for photos.

Collection jars are already located at both the New Haven and Mason libraries, and the money collected will help buy books for children who might not otherwise be able to buy them. Books will be available to purchase during regular hours, with prices starting at one dollar.

Gibbs said there will be a lot of reading incentives throughout the summer.

Free lunch and snacks will be available once again at the libraries, with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and snacks from 2 to 4 p.m. Additional information on the lunch program will be published as information becomes available.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-8.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.