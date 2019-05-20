Point’s ‘Liberty Fest’ plans coming together

POINT PLEASANT — Plans are coming together for Point Pleasant’s inaugural Liberty Fest.

The Point Pleasant Liberty Fest will be held in downtown Point Pleasant on Thursday, July 4, kicking off with a parade at 5:30 p.m. with line up at 5 p.m. at 1100 Main Street. Along with the parade, the event will feature live music, vendors, fireworks, and more and admission is free.

At the recent Point Pleasant City Council meeting, the council members discussed updates on Liberty Fest.

Councilwoman Janet Hartley, chair of the Liberty Fest Committee, shared the fireworks have been reserved for the event, the live music for the evening has been set, and the Miss Liberty Pageant and Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest have been organized.

Mayor Brian Billings added Amherst Madison, Inc. is letting the city use one of its barges to let off the fireworks.

The face painting station and the two bouncy houses for the children have both been confirmed as well.

One food vendor has been booked, Bear Wallow BBQ, and Hartley is looking for more food vendors. Also, she would like to see some businesses on Main Street be open during the festivities.

Hartley reported Delyssa Edwards, organizer of the Miss Liberty Pageant and Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest, has done a “marvelous” job at organizing these two contests.

The Miss Liberty pageant will be held on Sunday, June 30 at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. The contests for Little, Young, and Junior Miss titles will be at 3 p.m. and the contests for Teen, Miss, Ms., and Mrs. titles will be held at 6 p.m. The deadline to apply for participation in the pageant is Sunday, June 23.

The contest is open statewide and entry forms can be picked up at the Point Pleasant City Building or found online. Follow the pageant on Facebook at Miss Liberty Pageant for updates.

The age groups and entry fees are as follows: Little Miss/Mister, 5-6; Young Miss, 7-9; Junior Miss, 10-12; Teen Miss, 13-15, $50; Miss, 16-21, $75; Ms., 22-29, $50; Mrs., 21 and over and married, $50.

The attire for the 5-12 year old children is patriotic wear and for those ages 13 and up is a red, white, or blue cocktail dress.

The Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest will be held on July 4, following the Liberty Fest parade at the Point Pleasant Post Office steps.

The age groups are as follows for both girls and boys: 0-6 months, 7-12 months, 13-18 months, 19-23 months, 2 years old, 3 years old, and 4 years old.

Each child has an entry fee of $20 and the attire is a red, white, and blue outfit. Registrations will be done the day of the event.

The first, second, and third place winners in each age group will win rosettes. Also, a fan favorite award will be given.

For more information on the Miss Liberty Pageant or the Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest, contact Edwards at 740-245-4427.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

