Hot Summer Nights returns to FAC

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony (FAC) opens its summer concert series Hot Summer Nights, this Thursday, May 23, with an extended season planned.

Concerts will take place every Thursday evening throughout the summer from May 23 – Sept. 26. Opening Night will feature FAC favorite Paul James Doeffinger, a well-known singer songwriter from Mason County, W.Va.

A local performer, he has a large fan base within the Ohio Valley. His performances are a mix of classic country and rock, as well as his well-known originals. Doeffinger brings to the stage over 45 years musical experience. His mother taught him how to play guitar when he was 13 and his first musical performance was in Wheeling, W.Va., when he was 15. He also performed with a well-known band in the area, Staffhouse Road, as their lead singer.

He mainly does solo work now, but admitted it is challenging, because, “it’s just you and your guitar, and no one else while on stage, which is something you have when playing in bands.” However, he loves the challenge.

Thursday night, the gates at the pavilion on the grounds at the FAC open at 6 p.m., The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with food available for purchase from 6-7:30 p.m. along with a cash bar.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. For a full schedule of the live music performances in the pavilion, each Thursday evening through September or for any additional information, call the FAC at 740- 446-3834 or visit frenchartcolony.org.

Paul Doeffinger, pictured, opens the Hot Summer Nights concert series this Thursday at the French Art Colony. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_Cabin8-1-.jpg Paul Doeffinger, pictured, opens the Hot Summer Nights concert series this Thursday at the French Art Colony.