New summer attractions at Krodel Park

POINT PLEASANT — Krodel Park will be having some fun, new attractions for those who come by this summer.

At the recent Point Pleasant City Council meeting, updates were given on the Point Pleasant Splash Pad and the Yak Shack at Krodel Park.

Mayor Brian Billings reported on Saturday, May 25 the Point Pleasant Splash Pad will be open to the public. The hours will be Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

For Mason County residents, there will be no charge to play on the splash pad. The adult attendant with the child/children must have a form of I.D. in order to show proof of residency. Visitors from surrounding counties will be charged $1 per head who will be playing on the splash pad. Adult supervisors do not have to pay.

Rules of the splash pad will be posted and are expected to be followed. No child playing at the splash is permitted to be left unattended, a parent and/or guardian must be supervising their child at all times.

Every day from 6:30-8:30 p.m. reservations can be made for private parties at the splash pad, the cost being $100 for those two hours.

Final touches to getting the splash pad ready for the season will be happening next week. City Inspector Randy Hall and his men will be finishing installing concrete sidewalks and working on landscaping. Fencing around the perimeter will be added as well. Billings shared they are still waiting to obtain the seven memorial benches and the commemorative bricks that will be installed at the splash pad.

Looking at near future features, Billings said they are planning are installing picnic tables with umbrellas around the splash pad and then looking at further future features they are planning on installing two small shelters.

Billings, along with City Clerk Amber Tatterson and the Point Pleasant City Council, extend a thank you to all of the individuals, businesses, and those within the community for their support at making the dream of bringing a splash pad to Point Pleasant a reality. Billings shared he is very excited to have this attraction open for the children of Mason County and surrounding counties to enjoy and encourages all to come by and visit and attend the upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony.

Tentatively, on the following Saturday, June 1, the Yak Shack will be open to the public. The hours will be Sunday-Friday, noon-7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

On behalf of the Yak Shack Committee Councilman Gabe Roush reported at the Yak Shack, there will be six single kayaks and three tandem kayaks available for rent. The cost is will be $10 per hour or $40 for all day for the use of a single kayak and $15 per hour or $45 for all day for the use of a tandem kayak. Group rates will be available as well, as of right now it will be $200 for four hours.

A concession stand will be open at both locations, so patrons can purchase refreshments. They will be manned by local youth who will be wearing identifying recreation tee-shirts.

The only form of payment accepted at both locations will be cash payments, no cards or checks will be accepted.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony for both of these attractions will be scheduled for a later date and is to be announced.

The finishing touches are being made for the opening of the Point Pleasant Splash Pad which is set for Saturday, May 25. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_SplashPad-3.jpg The finishing touches are being made for the opening of the Point Pleasant Splash Pad which is set for Saturday, May 25. Pictured is an individual enjoying a cruise around the lake at Krodel Park in his kayak. The Yak Shack is tentatively scheduled to open on Saturday, June 1. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_Kayaking-3.jpg Pictured is an individual enjoying a cruise around the lake at Krodel Park in his kayak. The Yak Shack is tentatively scheduled to open on Saturday, June 1.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

