Getting educated on Fort Randolph

POINT PLEASANT — For its opening day of the season, Fort Randolph had over 350 visitors from Mason and Gallia Counties for the school tours.
At 9 a.m., Fort Randolph opened its doors for children, staff, and chaperones at several area local schools ranging from first grade students to high school seniors. Approximately 322 students and 47 adults visited the grounds to explore and learn at the fort as well as the nearby Indian Village.
The students spent a few minutes at each station while visiting the fort and the Indian Village learning from the reenactors.
While in the fort the students were able to visit with many reeanctors and see several different demonstrations such as learning about period correct weaponry, seeing a knife throwing demonstration, witnessing blacksmith workings as well as the making of bullets to name a few. The students were also able to go into the store and take a look around seeing items and clothing from the 18th century.
At the Indian Village, students were able to listen to stories and speak with the reenactor about his weaponry, his dress, his tribal markings, etc.
After their exploration of the fort and the Indian Village, many of the visitors enjoyed the sights of Krodel Park, stopped by the playground, and had their lunch before returning to school. Some groups decided to expand their field trip into the city and visited Tu-Endie-Wei State Park to enjoy their lunch and explore the murals on the flood wall.
The fort will be open tomorrow for the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The itinerary for the day is as follows: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., various demonstrations will take place; 10 a.m., flag exchange; 11 a.m., Fort welcome, a few awards will be given to contributing members, Native American trade, and other various skits; 2 p.m., outdoor drama “The Siege of Fort Randolph”(the murder of Chief Cornstalk is part of this drama); 3 p.m., running of the Gauntlet in the Indian village; 4 p.m., auction is open to the public and money from the auction goes to help support the fort; 5 p.m., Fort gates are closed to the public.
