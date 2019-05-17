Getting educated on Fort Randolph

POINT PLEASANT — For its opening day of the season, Fort Randolph had over 350 visitors from Mason and Gallia Counties for the school tours.

At 9 a.m., Fort Randolph opened its doors for children, staff, and chaperones at several area local schools ranging from first grade students to high school seniors. Approximately 322 students and 47 adults visited the grounds to explore and learn at the fort as well as the nearby Indian Village.

The students spent a few minutes at each station while visiting the fort and the Indian Village learning from the reenactors.

While in the fort the students were able to visit with many reeanctors and see several different demonstrations such as learning about period correct weaponry, seeing a knife throwing demonstration, witnessing blacksmith workings as well as the making of bullets to name a few. The students were also able to go into the store and take a look around seeing items and clothing from the 18th century.

At the Indian Village, students were able to listen to stories and speak with the reenactor about his weaponry, his dress, his tribal markings, etc.

After their exploration of the fort and the Indian Village, many of the visitors enjoyed the sights of Krodel Park, stopped by the playground, and had their lunch before returning to school. Some groups decided to expand their field trip into the city and visited Tu-Endie-Wei State Park to enjoy their lunch and explore the murals on the flood wall.

The fort will be open tomorrow for the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The itinerary for the day is as follows: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., various demonstrations will take place; 10 a.m., flag exchange; 11 a.m., Fort welcome, a few awards will be given to contributing members, Native American trade, and other various skits; 2 p.m., outdoor drama “The Siege of Fort Randolph”(the murder of Chief Cornstalk is part of this drama); 3 p.m., running of the Gauntlet in the Indian village; 4 p.m., auction is open to the public and money from the auction goes to help support the fort; 5 p.m., Fort gates are closed to the public.

Gallia County students enjoying their lunch at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, following their visit at Fort Randolph. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR1.jpg Gallia County students enjoying their lunch at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, following their visit at Fort Randolph. Wilma Gooch | Courtesy During Fort Randolph’s school tours, 322 students visited the fort and the Indian Village. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR2.jpg During Fort Randolph’s school tours, 322 students visited the fort and the Indian Village. Erin Perkins | OVP Students were able to speak with the reenactors and learn about their trades. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR3.jpg Students were able to speak with the reenactors and learn about their trades. Erin Perkins | OVP A group of reenactors inside the fort. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR5-1-.jpg A group of reenactors inside the fort. Erin Perkins | OVP The students spent a few minutes at each station, learning from the reenactors. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR5-2-.jpg The students spent a few minutes at each station, learning from the reenactors. Erin Perkins | OVP Students listening to a story from a reenactor during their visit in the tavern. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR7-1-.jpg Students listening to a story from a reenactor during their visit in the tavern. Erin Perkins | OVP The students had many demonstrations to experience and reenanctors to speak with about the 18th century. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR7-2-.jpg The students had many demonstrations to experience and reenanctors to speak with about the 18th century. Erin Perkins | OVP A group of students inside the tavern. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR8.jpg A group of students inside the tavern. Erin Perkins | OVP A group of students exploring an area of the fort. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR10-1-.jpg A group of students exploring an area of the fort. Erin Perkins | OVP A group of students on the move to their next station. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR10-2-.jpg A group of students on the move to their next station. Erin Perkins | OVP Students listening to a story at the Indian Village. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR12-1-.jpg Students listening to a story at the Indian Village. Erin Perkins | OVP A student pictured while visiting the Indian Village, listening to the reenactor’s story. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_FR12-2-.jpg A student pictured while visiting the Indian Village, listening to the reenactor’s story. Erin Perkins | OVP

Attraction opens for the season

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.