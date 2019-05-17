Deadline approaching in municipal elections

Potential voters have only a few days remaining to register to be able to cast their ballots in the June 11 municipal elections in Mason and Hartford.

Tuesday is the final day to register for the June elections, according to the calendar posted on the website of the West Virginia Secretary of State.

In addition, early voting will begin at the end of the month in each town. The early voting is scheduled for May 29 through June 8, with the exception of Sunday, June 2.

In Mason, voters will be able to cast their ballots Monday through Friday during that period from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The town hall is closed however, from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. On Saturdays, June 1 and 8, the town hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voting.

Hartford’s early voters will be able to vote on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., during the period. Saturday hours in Hartford will also be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and 8.

Two mayoral candidates will appear on the ballot in Mason, including incumbent Donna Dennis, as well as Heath Engle, who also made a bid for the seat in 2017. Running for recorder is newcomer Harley Stewart.

Five candidates are running for as many council seats in Mason. They include Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, and Sharon Kearns, incumbents, as well as Sarah Stover and Stephen Ohlinger.

In Hartford, incumbent Mayor Gordon Spencer will face newcomer Brent Kapp for that seat. Incumbent Recorder Cheryl Oldaker is the lone candidate seeking that office.

Eleven residents are vying for one of five council seats. They are incumbent members Kenny Hoschar, James Zerkle, Carol Spencer, and Nancy Anderson, along with Lois Dudding, Jerry Tucker, Dale Gibbs, Charlie Oldaker, Kenny Greene, Matt Greene, and Natalie Greene.

Election winners will take office July 1 for two-year terms.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

