National Police Week observed

MASON COUNTY — Officers across the county were treated to a pig roast and picnic Tuesday, as part of National Police Week, May 12-18.

Hosted by the dispatchers from Mason County 911, the cookout was held throughout the afternoon and evening, in order to accommodate as many work shifts as possible for the policemen. The officers came from municipal, county and state agencies.

“We wanted to do something to say ‘thank you’ to all of the police officers in our county for all they do,” said Hannah Parsons, one of the organizers. “There was a great turnout, and everyone had a blast relaxing and laughing with each other.”

Sam Nibert donated the pig to be roasted, and Parsons added several others donated to make the event possible, including City Ice and Fuel, Rick and Tanya Handley, Tracy Doolittle, Piggly Wiggly, Mason Walmart, Phil Serevicz and Emil Hoffman.

“We are just a huge family,” Parsons said. “It was so nice to see law enforcement officers, EMS and 911 employees all together, with everyone laughing and joking.”

She concluded EMS employees also helped with the event, including the set-up and clean-up.

Officers from municipalities, the sheriff’s department, and state police came together Tuesday evening to attend a pig roast and cookout, hosted by the dispatchers from Mason County 911, as part of National Police Week, May 12-18. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.16-Cop-1.jpg Officers from municipalities, the sheriff’s department, and state police came together Tuesday evening to attend a pig roast and cookout, hosted by the dispatchers from Mason County 911, as part of National Police Week, May 12-18. Courtesy Some of the police officers attending the cookout in their honor pose with a cake, inscribed to thank them for their service. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.16-Cop-2.jpg Some of the police officers attending the cookout in their honor pose with a cake, inscribed to thank them for their service. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

