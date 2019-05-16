Farm museum open for the season

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is once again open for the season and has upcoming events for the next several months.

The farm museum opened for the season at the start of April and will be open with its regular business hours until Nov. 15. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. In December, it will re-open for its annual Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru.

The farm museum is located at 1458 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant and entrance to the farm museum and its events are free, but donations are welcomed and appreciated.

“There’s a lot to see, old fashioned things,” said Deborah Young, farm museum employee. “It’s a nice little step back in the old days, a look at the way things used to be.”

Young shared visiting the farm museum is a nice trip for the family. The families can bring a picnic with them, walk around and enjoy the exhibits. The children can play and experience how life was in the past.

Upcoming events for the farm museum include an Antique Tractor Pull, Saturday, June 1 starting at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the Country Store and and Country Kitchen will be open.

Young commented the turn out for the pulls is always good when the weather is nice. It makes for a nice night out for the family.

On Saturday, July 6, an Antique Tractor Pull will again be held beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the Country Store and Kitchen will be open.

The Tractor Parade and Show will be held on Saturday, July 27 beginning at 9 a.m., starting at the farm museum. The parade will travel to Point Pleasant and then travel back to the farm museum.

The Tractor Parade and Show is a unique sort of parade, taking spectators on a journey to the past.

On Saturday, Sept. 7 an Antique Tractor Pull will be held again beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is Free and the Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open.

The annual Country Fall Festival will be held during the weekend of Oct. 5-6.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, an Antique Tractor Pull will again be held beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is Free and the Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open.

The farm museum will close for the season on Friday, Nov. 15, but will re-open its gates for the Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru for 10 days, Dec. 6 – 15.

Young shared at the farm museum board meetings the members have been discussing adding more events for the season.

The staff at the farm museum are always looking for volunteers to help with the upkeep of the grounds and buildings as well as painting and doing maintenance. For those interested in volunteering, they may call the farm museum’s office at 304-675-5737.

Pictured is a scene from a past Antique Tractor Pull event at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Antique Tractor Pull days are scheduled for June 1, July 6, Sept. 7, and Nov. 2. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_8.11-PPR-Tractor-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past Antique Tractor Pull event at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Antique Tractor Pull days are scheduled for June 1, July 6, Sept. 7, and Nov. 2. File Photos Spectators take a step back in time when they watch the Tractor Parade and Show which is set for July 27 at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_tractor-parade2017714161044700-1.jpg Spectators take a step back in time when they watch the Tractor Parade and Show which is set for July 27 at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. File Photos

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

