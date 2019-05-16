‘When I grow up…’ contest winner

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Being asked about one’s future plans in life, especially about one’s career, can be a difficult question to answer, but sometimes, the younger a person is, the easier it is to see their life’s plan.

Recently, Rachel Allinder, third grade teacher at Beale Elementary School, had all of her students participate in the When I Grow Up Smart529 essay contest and one of her students, Timmothy Henry, was a winner.

According to the Smart529 website, the participating children wrote a short essay that began with “When I grow up, I want to be a…,” then explained why they chose that career. The entries were broken down into three grade categories (K-1, 2-3, 4-5) and into five regions of West Virginia. One of the essays of 15 children was then selected by a panel of judges, and those children were awarded a $500 SMART529 college savings account. The winners’ school or home school association also received a $500 cash prize. The names of the 15 winners were then placed into a random drawing for the grand prize, which was an additional $4,500 in their SMART529 college savings account.

Henry was one of the recipients of a $500 scholarship.

Allinder commented she wanted her students to participate in this contest to expand their boundaries and broaden the readership of their work as throughout the year they just have her as their audience.

Henry took on the challenge full force and decided to write about what he is passionate about, his future plans of being a paleontologist.

“When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist because I think they are cool. First I want to learn about what the dinosaurs ate. It’s so I can go all over world to search everywhere we are aloud to go. Second I want to dig dinosaur bones. I can earn the money by just by digging up dinosaur bones. Third they can us pickaxes, shovels, drills and brushes. They also can have a dog with them to keep them company. In conclusion I want to be a paleontologist when I grow up to be a dinosaur bone finder.”

“He wrote about something he cared about and has talked about a lot,” said Allinder. “I’m proud of him, he’s worked hard this year.”

Local third grader wins essay contest

