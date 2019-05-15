POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council met this week discussing the upcoming Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass Festival.

The council members in attendance were Charles Towner, Janet Hartley, Gabe Roush, Jerrie Howard, Pat Sallaz, Brad Deal, and Rick Simpkins along with Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, and City Inspector Randy Hall.

Roush shared 20 cyclists have registered for the Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass event and there will likely be approximately 70 cyclists. Those who participate in the biking portion of the event will get a reduced ticket rate for the evening Bluegrass event. As far as for the BBQ portion, there are non-formal commitments from 13 BBQ teams so far, but Roush feels the turnout should be close to this.

Vendors will be set up at the event including Bear Wallow BBQ, Smoke ‘Em if You Got ‘Em, The Coffee Barn, and Polar Ice as well as several booths. The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club will also be holding a baking contest during the event where treats will be for sale.

Other features of the event will include an AT&T charging station, designated parking for motorcyclists, and a mandolin maker showcasing his work.

Roush commended the support and sponsorship this event has received from the area businesses has been tremendous with the total sum being $14,400 raised for the event.

As of Monday evening, no entries have been made for the bluegrass band competition. Roush said if there are no entries by this Friday, then the event will be cut and a new feature will be added in its place.

In other business, residents from Monroe Avenue in Point Pleasant were in attendance to speak about some issues in their neighborhood. One resident addressed the issue of individuals reportedly trespassing on their four-wheelers and causing damage to the drainage system. The water from the drainage system is a problem as well shared the resident. Another resident from the area had a complaint about the street lights and suggested the city provide more. Also, this resident is having issues with her water bill charges.

Amy Lewis and Rebecca Farley spoke to the council about the organization in which they are involved, the Gabriel Project of Mason County. For the organization’s Family Fun Day this year, they would like to hold a musical event at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant to help spread awareness. They inquired about holding the event during the Mayor’s Night Out series, but Billings said the performers are already booked. The tentative date for their musical event at the Riverfront Park is Saturday, Sept. 14.

Billings handed out the schedule for the Mayor’s Night Out series performers and shared once again Ida Herdman did a great job at putting the schedule together. The series will begin in June and go until the end of August.

He added at Krodel Park the owners will be purchasing security codes for the bathroom doors at the campground. Also, the city has plans to put more lighting out at the campground. Billings discussed putting up a privacy fence to better the view at the park.

Billings discussed with the council the only citizen complaints lately have been about potholes around the city which are being worked on by Hall and his staff who have fixed about half of the troublesome potholes from the list he and Billings put together.

Billings also wants to remind residents and business owners to keep up with their mowing.

Main Street Point Pleasant Director Charles Humphrey’s commented Point Pleasant is currently number two in the 2019 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards contest held in conjunction with USA Today and this Friday the winners will be announced.

The council approved the second reading of the proposed amendments to three city ordinances “Fireworks Sale, Possession and Discharge,” “Special Provisions for Mobile Homes and Trailer,” and “Water Regulations and Charges.”

The council approved the renewed contract with Mountaineer Computer Systems support.

Cyclists preparing for their ride at the inaugural Bikes and BBQ event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_6.13-PPR-Ride-1.jpg Cyclists preparing for their ride at the inaugural Bikes and BBQ event.

Council updated on festival plans

