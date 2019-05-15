34th annual Memorial Run set for May 24-26

POMEROY — The 34th annual Meigs Memorial Run is scheduled for May 24 through May 26 in Pomeroy.

The events, which were previously organized solely by the Meigs County Bikers, are now organized by a committee, including biking groups, churches and individuals.

The money raised during the events go toward Christmas gifts for children in Meigs County through the Meigs County Cooperative Parish. The majority of the money is provided from t-shirt sales on Memorial Day weekend, sponsors of the event and the poker run.

Friday’s events start at 5 p.m. with vendors and DJ Chris Deemer, followed by live music by Northbend Church is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday begins with the poker run sign up from 10 a.m. to noon at the Eagles in Pomeroy. An entry fee of $10 per person is required. The bikes leave at noon. Vendors and DJ Kip Grueser will be in Pomeroy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be inflatables for children from 4 to 8 p.m. The night will end with live music by Next Level from 6 to 10 p.m. All events on the parking lot are free and open to the public.

The Memorial Run will take place on Sunday and has no entry fee. The bikes leave the Pomeroy Levee at 1 p.m. Vendors and DJ Kip Grueser will be back from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a bike stunt show from 3 to 4 p.m. The weekend will conclude with a $1,000 cash raffle.

The planned route for Sunday is approximately 30 miles. Due to the conditions of Middleport Hill and the construction on State Route 681, the plan may change to ensure the safety of the bikers.

Motorcycles will soon line Main Street and the Pomeroy Parking Lot for the 34th annual Meigs Memorial Run. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0530-8-_ne201951510180248.jpg Motorcycles will soon line Main Street and the Pomeroy Parking Lot for the 34th annual Meigs Memorial Run. Hundreds of motorcycles are expected to take part in the annual Memorial Run held on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0530.MDR12_ne201951510184835.jpg Hundreds of motorcycles are expected to take part in the annual Memorial Run held on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.