Lewis and Clark Circus to be held May 21

POINT PLEASANT — The circus will be coming to town next week and advance tickets for the show are still on sale at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

The Lewis and Clark Circus, sponsored by the river museum, will be held in the parking lot of the Mason County Board of Education Office located on 1 Education Lane in Point Pleasant near Krodel Park. The event will consist of two performances, one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now at the river museum. The advance price for adult tickets are $10, whereas at the gate the cost is $15. Children tickets, ages 3-13, are $6; and children tickets, 2 and under, are free. With an adult paid ticket, a child between the ages of 3-13 will get in for free at the gate.

Ruth Fout of the river museum explained the show will consist of 12 professional acts including a parrot act and a bubble act, and acts from acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, clowns, etc. The performers will be dressed in a colorful wardrobe and music will be playing throughout the arena. In case of rain, a tent able to seat up to 500 people will be on hand. The Lewis and Clark Circus is described as being a “great American circus” and is a one ring show, so everyone in the audience will be no more than 50 feet away from the action.

Logan Jimenez of the Lewis and Clark Circus team contacted the staff of the river museum, interested in helping them in some way after hearing of the tragic fire last summer. He wanted to hold a benefit event for river museum as well as have a fun event for those in the Point Pleasant community to enjoy.

Tickets for the Lewis and Clark Circus can be purchased at the river museum which is located at 221 Main Street in Point Pleasant or by calling the river museum at 304-674-0144 and the tickets will be mailed to the interested party.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.