Clark to be honored at GAHS

RIO GRANDE — There is an old saying that what goes around comes around and that is certainly true of this year’s inductee into the Gallia Academy High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame.

Dr. Catherine Clark grew up in the Rio Grande area, attended Rio Grande Elementary and graduated with GAHS class of 1964. She spent her first years of higher education at Rio Grande College where she succeeded academically and socially being a member of the Alpha Mu Beta sorority and reigned as homecoming queen.

She left Gallia County for The Ohio State University where she completed her academic years. She has a Ph.D. in Counseling and Developmental Psychology. She currently serves as the Interim President of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. She has a strong background in higher education, human resources, leadership development and strategic planning. She and her husband Paul Eich, who is also a graduate of GAHS, own and live on a horse farm in Lancaster.

Clark will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the All GAHS Reunion May 25 at the GAHS Middle School with social time at 10 a.m. and luncheon at noon. For more information, contact Inabelle Sibley at 740-446-0186.

Dr. Catherine Clark serves as the interim president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.