Lemon & Lavender Co. welcomed to Main Street

Lemon & Lavender Co., a locally owned clothing and accessories boutique, complete with other unique gift items, will celebrate its grand opening at 515 Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant on Saturday, May 11. Pictured celebrating the store’s ribbon cutting on Friday are, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Owner Monica Sayre and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. The store is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday. Find the store on Facebook or call 304-857-6506 for more information.

