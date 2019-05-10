PPHS Spring concert this Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — For anyone looking for a unique outing to take their mothers to this Sunday (Mother’s Day), they need look no further than Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS).

This Sunday at 3 p.m. the Point Pleasant High School Band will be holding its annual spring concert in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at PPJ/SHS. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The concert will be offering a variety of musical snippets.

“We will open our concert with a Caribbean feel from our steel drum ensembles, then the Jazz Band will play a selection by jazz greats Dizzy Gillespie and Cole Porter,” said PPHS Band Director Ben Loudin.

The concert will also be featuring three group performances including a saxophone duet, a saxophone solo, and a flute solo. Following, the students who earned a superior rating at the Solo and Ensemble Festival in February will be featured. To round out the concert, the full high school band will perform.

The students will be opening their portion of the concert with a traditional march by John Philip Sousa and tunes with a high energy fanfare which Loudin commented will have the audience on the edge of their seat, followed by selections from “Incredibles 2.” Loudin allowed his students to choose the latter piece.

Following the performances, an awards ceremony will be held for the outstanding seniors.

“I am feeling really good about the students’ progress with the concert music, ” said Loudin. “I am excited to hear the end product of all their hard work.”

Pictured is Ben Loudin directing his students during last year’s spring concert. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_PPJSHSBandConcert.jpg Pictured is Ben Loudin directing his students during last year’s spring concert. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.