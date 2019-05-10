Shelter pets of the week

Roger is described as a lovable and sweet boy, around 8 months old, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. For information on adopting Roger, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Missy is described as a sweet natured, 6-week old kitten looking for a forever home who is currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. For information on adopting Missy, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.