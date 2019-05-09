Baking contest returns to ‘Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass’ event

POINT PLEASANT — For those wanting to see just how good their desserts are, the annual baking contest sponsored by the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club will be returning this June.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass event on Saturday, June 8 on Fourth Street in Point Pleasant.

The Baking Contest and Tasting Reception is a fundraising event to provide money to purchase the flowers the club members plant each year in Point Pleasant. The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club provides and maintains the flowers and plantings at Gunn Park on Fourth Street, Mason County Library, Sixth Street memorial to the victims of the Silver Bridge collapse, and Mt. Vernon Avenue mini garden.

Area residents are asked to bake their best desserts made from scratch using no box mixes as well as using no cream fillings or frosting. Contestants should have their treats to the tent on Fourth Street by 10:30 a.m., so judging can start at 11 a.m.

Molly Park, chairperson of the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, commented contestants need to bring their desserts in disposable containers with a cover. Also, the contestant should provide a serving utensil with their dessert. A prize of $25 will be awarded in each of the two categories, cakes or cupcakes and cookies, brownies, or bars. The total monetary amount of prizes being $50.

The baked goods will be sold afterward at the tasting reception starting at noon. The public will be able to purchase five tasting samples for a five dollar donation. Also, garden club members will have some of their own desserts for sale.

Park shared when the inaugural Bikes&BBQ was held, so was the Baking Contest and Tasting Reception. She had heard of another baking contest in a different area and thought it would be something new and interesting to bring to the city. Good quality treats are made and can be tasted and residents get to show off of their “made from scratch” cooking skills.

Last year, the baking contest had 15 entries, but more participants are encouraged and welcomed.

Anyone interested in baking an item for the contest is asked to contact any of the following members: Park at molly.park@me.com or 304-675-5027, Jeanie Brooks at jeanie.brooks@gmail.com or 304-675-0300, Beverly Mainville at 304-675-2278, or Kristi Mainville at kristimainville@yahoo.com.

An entry fee of five dollars is requested for each item, so that adequate space can be provided. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Facebook page, requested to be sent via email from one of the above contacts, or picked up at the Mason County Tourism & Welcome Center in Point Pleasant.

The winners last year, pictured in the center, were Kelsey Mahoney who won the two first place awards of $25 each for her banana cake with caramel icing and pumpkin pie and Alley Barnett who placed first in the bars and cookie category with her chocolate chip cookies. Pictured with the winners are Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Members Diana Cromley, on the left, and Molly Park, on the right. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0623.Community.jpeg The winners last year, pictured in the center, were Kelsey Mahoney who won the two first place awards of $25 each for her banana cake with caramel icing and pumpkin pie and Alley Barnett who placed first in the bars and cookie category with her chocolate chip cookies. Pictured with the winners are Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Members Diana Cromley, on the left, and Molly Park, on the right. File Photo

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

